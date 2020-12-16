ISL | Fiji striker Roy Krishna stars for ATKMB

His penalty strike proves the difference in the match against FC Goa

Roy Krishna earned a penalty and scored off it as ATK Mohun Bagan FC eked out a 1-0 win over FC Goa in its Indian Super League match at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Fiji striker, who was quiet for most part, was fouled inside the box by defender Aibanha Dohling in the 84th minute when the former tried to dribble past him.

Though Goa goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz guessed it right, Krishna’s shot was too good. It was the Krishna’s fifth goal of the campaign.

ATKMB moved up a spot to second with 13 points from six matches while Goa remained sixth place with eight points from six games.

The Kolkata side sat deep after being a goal up while Goa attacked relentlessly. Arguably possessing one of the best defences in the ISL, ATKMB was able to defy the Gaurs’ attacks.

Off one such Goa raid, a 1-2 between Igor Angulo and Jorge Mendoza saw the latter fail to connect the ball with just the ’keeper to beat. Goa also came very close to scoring when Saviour Gama produced a powerful long-ranger, but the ball was fisted away by ATKMB custodian Arindham Bhattacharja.

It was largely an insipid first session with both teams unable to make an impact in the final third. Goa captain Edu Bedia, the midfield-general of the team, did not have one of his best days.

With five minutes remaining in the opening period, a diagonal ball from the defence reached Williams on the right. The Australian made enough space with one touch and unleashed a left-footer. His shot beat the goalkeeper, but ricocheted off the right post.

The result: ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (Roy Krishna 84-pen) bt FC Goa 0.

Thursday’s match: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, 7.30 p.m.