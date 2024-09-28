GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISL | FC Goa rides on Borja’s hat-trick to score over East Bengal

Published - September 28, 2024 12:14 am IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Three cheers! A hat-trick by FC Goa’s Borja proved too much for East Bengal.

Three cheers! A hat-trick by FC Goa's Borja proved too much for East Bengal.

Borja Herrera scored a fine hat-trick to help a 10-man FC Goa beat East Bengal 3-2 and register its first win of the ISL at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Friday.

Madih Talal, who scored from a penalty and substitute David Lalhlansanga scored for East Bengal.

The visiting team outshone the host, with its forward-line troubling East Bengal’s defence right from the start.

Goa went ahead in the 13th minute when its Serbian winger Dejan Drazic fired a low cross inside the East Bengal box. East Bengal custodian Debjit Majumder intercepted the pass but his punch went straight to the feet of Borja, who latched on to the rebound and slotted the ball into the open goal.

Borja doubled the lead for Goa making the most of a defensive error by East Bengal stopper-back Hijaji Meher in the 29th minute.

Fighting back

Madih Talal scored from the spot to in the 29th minute to reduce the lead. Goa continued to attack after the break and made it 3-1 in the 71st minute when Borja completed his hat-trick with a nice solo effort. This effectively sealed the match in favour of Goa, which was down to 10 men in the 81st minute when its midfielder Carl McHugh was ejected for receiving a second booking.

East Bengal reduced the margin when substitute David Lalhlansanga scored in the 85th minute.

The result: East Bengal 2 (Madih Talal 29-penalty, David Lalhlansanga 85) lost to FC Goa 3 (Borja Herrera 13, 21, 71).

