ISL: Farukh's brace leads Chennaiyin to 3-2 win over Odisha FC

Chennaiyin will now look to extend their good start to the season in their first home game against newly-promoted Mohammedan SC on September 26

Published - September 15, 2024 02:45 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Chennaiyin FC players greets each other after scoring the third goal against Odisha FC during the ISL match at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

]Chennaiyin FC players greets each other after scoring the third goal against Odisha FC during the ISL match at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Strikes by Farukh Choudhary and Daniel Chima Chukwu helped Chennaiyin FC halt the long unbeaten streak at home of Odisha FC with a come-from-behind 3-2 win in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

Chennaiyin thus broke Odisha FC's 569-day run at home, courtesy a brace from Farukh (48th, 51st) and a powerful strike from Chima (69th).

An electrifying start at the Kalinga Stadium saw Samik Mitra deny the hosts with an early save.

Soon, Farukh's appeal for a spot-kick was disallowed by the referee, who subsequently pointed to the spot at the other end when Hugo Boumous went down under a challenge from Samik.

Diego Mauricio scored from the spot to give Odisha the lead.

Chennaiyin, however, responded strongly. First, Connor Shields saw an effort blocked midway through the half before Farukh shot wide from close range.

Samik prevented Odisha from going 2-0 up with a superb last-ditch save after Hnamte rattled the upright with an outstanding free-kick.

The Marina Machans were rewarded for their persistence in the second half when Farukh tapped home the equaliser from close range.

Farukh was left with the easiest of tasks after Shields burst into the box and laid the ball on a plate for the attacker.

Farukh soon put Chennaiyin ahead when the 27-year-old intercepted a wayward pass from Amrinder and squeezed the ball in through Ahmed Jahouh's legs to give his team the lead.

Sixty-nine minutes in, barraging into the box, right-back Laldinliana Renthlei crossed the ball for Chima, who slammed a thunderous volley home on the half-turn.

Roy Krishna pulled one back for Odisha in stoppage time, but Chennaiyin held on for maximum points.

Chennaiyin will now look to extend their good start to the season in their first home game against newly-promoted Mohammedan SC on September 26. Meanwhile, Odisha will travel to New Delhi to face Punjab FC on September 20.

