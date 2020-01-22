Football

ISL | Facile win puts BFC on top

more-in

On the eve of the match, Josep Gombau had asked his men to be wary about giving away set-pieces. On Wednesday, Odisha FC paid little heed to its coach’s advice, conceding thrice from dead ball situations to slump to a 3-0 defeat against Bengaluru FC (BFC) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Goals from Deshorn Brown, who was handed his first start, Rahul Bheke and Sunil Chhetri handed Odisha its first defeat in five games and sent BFC top of the table with 25 points, one ahead of ATK and FC Goa, albeit having played a game more.

The result: Bengaluru FC 3 (Brown 23, Rahul 25, Chhetri 61) bt Odisha FC 0.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Football
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 10:51:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/isl-facile-win-puts-bfc-on-top/article30627802.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY