ISL | Facile win puts BFC on top

On the eve of the match, Josep Gombau had asked his men to be wary about giving away set-pieces. On Wednesday, Odisha FC paid little heed to its coach’s advice, conceding thrice from dead ball situations to slump to a 3-0 defeat against Bengaluru FC (BFC) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Goals from Deshorn Brown, who was handed his first start, Rahul Bheke and Sunil Chhetri handed Odisha its first defeat in five games and sent BFC top of the table with 25 points, one ahead of ATK and FC Goa, albeit having played a game more.

The result: Bengaluru FC 3 (Brown 23, Rahul 25, Chhetri 61) bt Odisha FC 0.