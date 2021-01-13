Football

ISL— Esmael helps CFC climb to fifth

Two costly errors by Gaurav Bora within the first 20 minutes helped Esmael Goncalves find the target twice as Chennaiyin FC defeated Odisha FC 2-1 and registered its third win in the Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

The victory helped Chennaiyin climb to the fifth spot with 14 points from 11 games while Odisha remained rooted to the bottom with six from 11.

The result: Odisha FC 1 (Diego Mauricio 63) lost to Chennaiyin FC 2 (Esmael Goncalves 15, 21-pen).

Thursday’s match: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC.

Friday: SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters.

