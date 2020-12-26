ISL | EB holds Chennaiyin

A brilliant brace from Matti Steinmann allowed SC East Bengal to come back from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC in the Boxing Day match of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, on Saturday.

CFC will yet again rue some poor defending from set-pieces for squandering the lead twice. The former champion also failed to finish some chances, especially in the final ten minutes, with Jakub Sylvestr missing some easy opportunities against an open goal.

Earlier in the 13th minute, Sylvestr lobbed one from the centre-line to release an unmarked Lallianzuala Chhangte. The latter then used his speed to produce a good run on the left side and shot through the pursuing defender and keeper to put CFC ahead.

It was Chhangte’s first goal of the season and a much-needed one for the Indian who has squandered more than half a dozen chances so far in this tournament.

East Bengal’s best chance came in the 38th minute when Mohammed Rafique received a ball over the CFC defenders and dodged the keeper to get into an open goal position. However, Deepak Tangri produced a sliding clearance from behind as Rafique delayed taking his shot to steady himself.

In the second half, East Bengal looked the better team.

In the 59th minute, Steinmann, who was unmarked, headed in a corner from Bikash Jairu to equalise.

Soon, CFC pulled ahead once again when Rahim Ali scored after starting a good run on the left side. He combined well with Rafael Crivellaro and Sylvestr, who gave the final assist to the Indian striker.

But within moments, CFC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith failed to collect a header from Anthony Pilkington with the ball falling in front of Steinmann, who drilled it in without trouble.

The result: SC East Bengal 2 (Steinmann 59, 68) drew with Chennaiyin FC 2 (Chhangte 13, Rahim 64).

Sunday’s match: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC, 7.30 p.m.