ISL | EB fluffs it up again

Done in 11 seconds: Bright Enobkhare caps off a blistering East Bengal’s counterattack by slotting past HFC’s Kattimani.

12 February 2021 22:37 IST

The result takes Hyderabad to the third spot and extends its unbeaten run to nine games, while SC East Bengal (SCEB) moves to ninth.

SC East Bengal’s defensive frailties at the death continued to haunt it as it conceded a stoppage-time goal, for the fourth time this season, to settle for a 1-1 draw with 10-man Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League clash at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Friday.

The first real chance of the game fell to Joel Chianese in the 21st minute. Luis Sastre threaded a delectable through ball that released Chianese on goal. The Australian tried to place it beyond Subrata Paul but the ‘keeper made a sprawling save.

SCEB’s Anthony Pilkington produced a moment of magic in the 42nd minute when he nearly gave his side the lead. The Irishman received a lob on the right flank and weaved his way into the box before unleashing a fierce left-footed strike that seemed destined to find the top corner. Laxmikant Kattimani, though, pulled off a stunning one-handed save to parry it away.

The Red and Gold Brigade began the second half with great vigour and stormed ahead at the hour mark. It was a goal that came against the run of play as Aridane Santana’s shot bounced off the post and SCEB went on to score at the other end. Pilkington flicked the ball in Bright’s path and the Nigerian sprinted 50 meters before putting it past Kattimani. The switch of play was completed in all of 11 seconds.

SCEB looked set to secure its fourth win of the season but it wasn’t to be as Aridane struck in stoppage-time. Substitute Fran Sandaza flashed a teasing low cross across the goal and Aridane slotted it home to earn his side a crucial point.

Mohammad Yasir was sent off soon after for a rash tackle on Wahengbam Luwang, but it had no bearing on the result.

The result: SC East Bengal 1 (Bright Enobakhare 59) drew with Hyderabad FC 1 (Aridane Santana 90+1).

Saturday’s match: Chennaiyin vs FC Goa, 7.30 p.m.