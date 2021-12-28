ISL | Deshorn Brown ’tricks, NorthEast United FC held

NorthEast United 3 (Deshorn Brown 29, 56 & 80) drew with Mumbai City 3 (Igor Angulo 33 & 52, Bipin Singh 40)

Deshorn Brown 3 Mumbai City 3.

Thus read the scoreline at the end of a thrilling ISL encounter between NorthEast United and the defending champion at Fatorda on Monday night.

But for the brilliant hat-trick from the Jamaican striker, the Mumbai men would have gone back to their winning ways, after their stunning loss to Kerala Blasters in the last match. Instead, they had to settle for just one point, which came courtesy goals from Igor Angulo (two) and Bipin Singh.

Angulo’s second goal had given them a 3-1 lead, seven minutes into the second half. They would have fancied full points then and hoped to widen the lead at the top of the table. But, Brown wasn’t done yet.

His first goal came off a counter-attack. He raced in with great pace to receive the superb long ball from Imran Khan, chested it down and beat the hapless Mumbai goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz.

Just four minutes later, however, Mumbai equalised, as Cassio Gabriel’s ball into the box was set up perfectly for Angulo by Bipin Singh with a square pass. Another seven minutes later, it was Angulo’s turn to provide the assist, as Bipin made it 2-1 for Mumbai.

There was great drama in the second half, as Brown brought NorthEast back into the contest.

The result: NorthEast United 3 (Deshorn Brown 29, 56 & 80) drew with Mumbai City 3 (Igor Angulo 33 & 52, Bipin Singh 40).

Today’s match: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, 7.30 p.m.