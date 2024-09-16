ADVERTISEMENT

ISL debutant Mohammedan takes on NEUFC

Published - September 16, 2024 03:52 am IST

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov said the team will be aiming to make it to the top-six in the final standings

Amitabha Das Sharma

Mohammedan Sporting will make its Indian Super League debut with a match against Durand Cup champion NorthEast United FC at its home — Kishore Bharati Stadium — on Monday. Sporting, which joins the country’s top league as the winner of last season’s I-League, will have its task cut out against the Highlanders who finished the previous season in the seventh spot.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov said the team will be aiming to make it to the top-six in the final standings and qualify for the knockout stage. “We understand how strong this competition is and how we need to fight in every match and play good football,” Chernyshov said.

NorthEast United FC, which has won all its six outings after beginning the season with the Durand Cup campaign, is high on confidence.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali said the players need to look for a consistent performance. “The feeling of winning the Durand Cup was great, but it finishes 24 hours later. We are just focusing on the next game now”.

