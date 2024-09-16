GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISL debutant Mohammedan takes on NEUFC

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov said the team will be aiming to make it to the top-six in the final standings

Published - September 16, 2024 03:52 am IST

Amitabha Das Sharma

Mohammedan Sporting will make its Indian Super League debut with a match against Durand Cup champion NorthEast United FC at its home — Kishore Bharati Stadium — on Monday. Sporting, which joins the country’s top league as the winner of last season’s I-League, will have its task cut out against the Highlanders who finished the previous season in the seventh spot.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov said the team will be aiming to make it to the top-six in the final standings and qualify for the knockout stage. “We understand how strong this competition is and how we need to fight in every match and play good football,” Chernyshov said.

NorthEast United FC, which has won all its six outings after beginning the season with the Durand Cup campaign, is high on confidence.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali said the players need to look for a consistent performance. “The feeling of winning the Durand Cup was great, but it finishes 24 hours later. We are just focusing on the next game now”.

Published - September 16, 2024 03:52 am IST

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.