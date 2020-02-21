ISL | Chennaiyin FC seals playoff berth

Chennaiyin FC defeated 10-man Mumbai City FC 1-0 on Friday in a virtual knockout tie to seal the final playoff berth in the Indian Super League. Defender Lucian Goian, formerly of Mumbai City, struck the winner in the 83rd minute from a corner kick, which took Chennaiyin's tally to 28 points, two more than the Islanders.

Mumbai City defender Sourav Das was shown a straight red in the 54th minute for bringing down Lallianzuala Chhangte, when he was running through on goal.

Chennaiyin has scripted a remarkable turnaround after having taken just six points from its opening six matches when it made the decision to part ways with former coach John Gregory.

Under Owen Coyle, the two-time champion picked up 23 points from a possible 33, while scoring 26 goals.