ISL | Chennaiyin FC seals playoff berth

Chennaiyin FC defeated 10-man Mumbai City FC 1-0 on Friday in a virtual knockout tie to seal the final playoff berth in the Indian Super League. Defender Lucian Goian, formerly of Mumbai City, struck the winner in the 83rd minute from a corner kick, which took Chennaiyin's tally to 28 points, two more than the Islanders.
Mumbai City defender Sourav Das was shown a straight red in the 54th minute for bringing down Lallianzuala Chhangte, when he was running through on goal.
Chennaiyin has scripted a remarkable turnaround after having taken just six points from its opening six matches when it made the decision to part ways with former coach John Gregory.
Under Owen Coyle, the two-time champion picked up 23 points from a possible 33, while scoring 26 goals.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.