ISL | Chennaiyin FC has the final say

FC Goa gave it its all in the dying minutes and even came close to taking the match away from Chennaiyin FC (CFC). In the end, however, it was the visiting team that had the last laugh.

Despite the 2-4 defeat to Goa in the second leg semifinal of an entertaining Indian Super League (ISL) contest at the Nehru Stadium here on Saturday, CFC progressed on better aggregate (6-5). With that, it reached its third final in six seasons.

Down 0-2 in the first half and completely outplayed by the host, Chennaiyin regrouped to equalise in the second session.

Goa made it a nervy finish with two quick goals from substitute Edu Bedia and Mourtada Fall in the 81st and 83rd minutes. With 11 minutes, including injury time, remaining for the final whistle, the home team still needed two goals to emerge triumphant on aggregate.

Goa applied immense pressure and had quite a few shots at goal, but Chennaiyin stood strong.

In command

The hosts had the bulk of the ball possession in the first half and ran circles around the visitor. Be it the long passes from Ahmed Jahouh or Brandon Fernandes from midfield, Goa created plenty of chances and came close a few times.

Goa went ahead through an own goal from Chennaiyin. A cross from the right from Brandon saw defender Lucian Goian head it into his own net.

In the 21st minute, the host doubled the lead with a doughty header by Fall off a free kick by Brandon.

Chennaiyin reduced the margin, seven minutes into the second period, through Lallianzuala Chhangte, who turned in a rebound from the ‘keeper after a left-footed strike by Rafael Crivellaro.

Crivellaro was in the thick of things again as his corner kick saw striker Nerijus Valskis powerfully head home. With that header, Valskis swelled his tally to 14 goals.

Failing again

Goa continued to fail under pressure in the climactic phase. This is the fifth time it has lost in the playoffs in six editions, including in two finals.

CFC retained its team while Hugo Boumous and Brandon Fernandes returned for Goa. Boumous, however, had to be replaced in the 21st minute after he sustained an injury.

Prior to kick off, Goa skipper Mandar Dessai received the league winner’s shield from Martin Bain, CEO of FSDL, for topping the league stages.

The result: FC Goa 4 (Lucian Gioan 10 (og), Mourtada Fall 21 & 83, Edu Bedia 81) bt CFC 2 (Lallianzuala Chhangte 52, Nerijus Valskis 59).