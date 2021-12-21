ISL | Boumous reignites ATK MB

Coach Ferrando begins well as the team pips NEUFC 3-2

ATK Mohun Bagan regained its winning touch under a new head coach as it downed NorthEast United FC 3-2 to bag full points in an Indian Super League Season 8 fixture at Fatorda on Tuesday.

Juan Ferrando, who replaced Antonio Habas as ATKMB coach, proved lucky as his side ended a winless run of four matches.

Striker V.P. Suhair’s brilliant glancing header found the target as NEUFC went 1-0 up in the second minute. The former Mohun Bagan striker showed superb anticipation as he outran his marker and positioned himself well to divert the corner home. The Highlanders kept ATK MB at bay for most part of the opening session while the Kolkata side tried to regroup after the early reverse.

Manvir Singh had an open goal in the 12th minute but his wayward shot saw sent the ball sailing over. There were more attempts from the ATK MB attackers but a goal remained elusive, thanks to some great saves from NEUFC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu.

Liston Colaco finally found the breakthrough in added time of the first half when he bulged the net with a looping header, making the most of a long floater from Roy Krishna.

Taking over

Boumous took over after the change of ends. The playmaker found his rhythm as he scored twice and gave a two-goal cushion for ATK MB. Mashoor Shereef, who came in as a late replacement for NEUFC, brought some excitement into the game by narrowing the lead with a rasping long-ranger in the 87th minute.

However, the ATK MB defence stayed firm and prevented further damage.

The result: NorthEast United FC 2 (Suhair 2, Shereef 87) lost to ATK Mohun Bagan 3 (Colaco 45+3, Boumous 53 & 76).

