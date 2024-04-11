ADVERTISEMENT

ISL | BFC bows out with a whimper after being hammered by Mohun Bagan

April 11, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

FOOTBALL | The Kolkata-based giant keeps alive its hunt for the league shield and will face-off against Mumbai City for that honour

N. Sudarshan

Mohun Bagan’s Anirudh Thapa celebrates after scoring against Bengaluru FC during their Indian Super League match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on April 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

 

Mohun Bagan Super Giant kept its hunt for the Indian Super League Shield alive with a 4-0 thrashing of Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Thursday.

After Hector Yuste put the side ahead in the 17th minute, the visitors killed the game by the hour mark as Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa and Armando Sadiku bulged the net across eight frenetic second-half minutes.

Mohun Bagan, thus, rose to 45 points, two behind leader Mumbai City FC. The two will face-off in the last game of the season on Monday in a straight shootout.

For BFC, it was a sad end to its campaign as it finished 10th out of 12 teams (22 matches, 22 points). The hammering at Mohun Bagan’s hands was its joint-worst at home in the league. That the earlier one also came this season — against MCFC in December that cost the then head coach Simon Grayson his job — told the story.

Mohun Bagan’s players in an ecstatic mood after beating Bengaluru FC during their Indian Super League match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on April 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

In the first half, BFC had the lion’s share of possession (64-36), but Mohun Bagan was largely in control. Yuste hit the bar, but was sharp enough to volley the rebound in from close range to put Mohun Bagan ahead. BFC could have equalised in the 40th minute, but Sunil Chhetri, after being fouled inside the penalty area, fluffed his spot-kick.

After the restart, Finn Joni Kauko was heavily involved. He created Manvir’s goal with a terrific defence-splitting backheel and had a hand in Thapa’s strike when he forced a save from Gurpreet Sandhu before Dimitrios Petratos squared the ball. Sadiku’s tap-in was the final nail in the coffin.

BFC could have lost by more, but the woodwork saved it from further humiliation.

The result: Bengaluru FC 0 lost to Mohun Bagan Super Giant 4 (Yuste 17, Manvir 51, Thapa 54, Sadiku 59).

