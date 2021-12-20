ISL | BFC and JFC go goalless

The wall: BFC custodian Gurpreet made some crucial interventions for his side.

20 December 2021 23:04 IST

Gurpreet makes crucial saves

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC played out a goalless draw in an Indian Super League outing at Bambolim on Monday.

JFC (12 points) is in the second spot in the table while BFC (six points) lies 10th. BFC is now winless in seven games.

Both teams had their fair share of chances. JFC striker Greg Stewart created several opportunities, but failed to convert. Stewart, who scored a hat-trick in the previous match, challenged his markers with brilliant runs and assists.

BFC custodian Gurpeet Sandhu had a memorable outing, making a few crucial saves.

JFC nearly took the lead in the 35th minute when Komal Thatal was brought down by BFC’s Parag Srinivas in the box. However, the referee denied JFC’s penalty claim. A few minutes later, Thatal left the field due to an injury and was replaced by Boris Singh.

BFC’s Sunil Chhetri came on from the bench with less than 20 minutes left in the game. Chhetri surprisingly replaced Cleiton Silva, who was among the best BFC players on view. Chhetri nearly turned hero, but his header rattled the crossbar and rolled back into play.

Deep into injury time, Prince Ibara had a glorious chance to give JFC the full three points. The Congo forward, however, missed the mark with his shot.

The result: Bengaluru FC 0 drew with Jamshedpur FC 0.

Today’s match: ATK MB vs NEUFC, 7.30 p.m.