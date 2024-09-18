ADVERTISEMENT

ISL | Bengaluru FC will fancy its chances against Hyderabad

Published - September 18, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The home side will look to improve its head-to-head record against the visitor while the latter will aim to put behind a disappointing last season

Ashwin Achal

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will fancy its chances against Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Thursday.

BFC made a good start to the tournament, recording a 1-0 win over East Bengal on Saturday. A goal from BFC academy product and local lad Vinith Venkatesh made the occasion all the sweeter. 

Hyderabad FC, playing its first ISL match, is hindered by an inexperienced squad. The club has gained some financial freedom after the recent acquisition by the BC Jindal group, but concerns remain over on-field acumen. 

The 2023-24 ISL season was one to forget for Hyderabad FC, which finished last after recording just one win in 22 outings. 

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto has a tough task at hand. “We want to build things now, and the next two or three matches will be crucial since a few overseas players are yet to join the team. Once they join us, understand us, we understand them, we will have a clearer picture of where we want to reach,” Singto said.

BFC will look to rectify a poor head-to-head record against Hyderabad FC, having won only two of their last 10 ISL meetings.

