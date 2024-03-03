ISL 10 | Hernandez’s strike helps Bengaluru pip Blasters

March 03, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - BENGALURU

Bengaluru FC notched up a much-deserved 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters — the club’s first back-to-back success this Indian Super League campaign — at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

Midfielder Javi Hernandez scored the winner in the 89th minute with a clean, flat strike into the bottom-right corner off a splendid first-time cross from the right by the young substitute Shivaldo Singh. The victory helped Gerard Zaragoza’s outfit rise up to sixth in the table (21 points), the last of the playoff positions.

Going into the match, the Blasters were fifth and BFC ninth. But it was the home side that played with more purpose.

Ryan Williams, stationed on the left, was heavily involved and was the recipient of many an optimistic out-ball. It was no surprise that two of the best chances in the first period fell BFC’s way.

Naorem Roshan, after being put through, found himself in an advanced position but his cut-back was into no man’s land.

A few minutes later, Sunil Chhetri failed to connect with a fine free-kick swung in from the right flank by Hernandez.

The second half started with BFC displaying even more verve.

On 68 minutes, Chhetri had the second of his chances when Williams slid in a terrific ground ball that the skipper couldn’t get a touch on despite his outstretched leg.

Just before Hernandez scored, Blasters’ forward Fedor Cernych sent a rebound following a save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu soaring over the crossbar from six yards out. He will probably spend the next few days ruing the mistake.

The result: Bengaluru FC 1 (Hernandez 89) bt Kerala Blasters FC 0.