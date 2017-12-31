ISL Bengaluru FC silences Kerala Blasters

As the match moved into injury-time with host Kerala Blasters down by a goal, Iain Hume turned to the crowd and signalled it to get noisier. The 38,000-strong crowd at the Nehru Stadium here, all in yellow, obliged him with a roar.

But it was Bengaluru FC which looked inspired during the final five minutes, pumping in two more goals as the visitor won the Indian Super League battle of the Southern sides 3-1 here on Sunday evening.

Bengaluru’s win, which helped it climb two spots to third, came after two bitter losses at home.

Captain Sunil Chhetri gave Bengaluru the lead with a penalty in the 60th minute while Venezuelan Miku scored two more in the space of three minutes in injury-time. Courage Pekuson netted Blasters’ consolation goal just before the final whistle.

The match was played at a lively pace and gained momentum toward the half-hour mark but none expected the shocking finish when Miku caught the defence napping with his stunning strikes, the first of which came after a sudden sprint on the left.

Defender Lalruatthara, who had impressed in previous games, tried to pull Miku in desperation, but the 32-year-old kept his cool and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Paul Rachubka, who had come in some 20 minutes earlier, replacing Subhasish Chowdhury.

A couple of minutes later, Miku was at it again, making the most of a Subhasish Bose cross from the left.

Pulling ahead

Bengaluru’s opening goal came after a dramatic piece of action.

The India captain, whose header was pushed away by a diving Subhasish Roy a few minutes earlier, made a fine run on the left and sent a cross to Eduardo Garcia.

However, on the way, the ball brushed Sandesh Jhingan’s hand and the referee, who had spotted it, awarded Bengaluru a penalty. Chhetri placed his shot neatly near the right corner.

Blasters, strangely, did not field its star C.K. Vineeth — a former Bengaluru player in its I-League side — for this game. In one of the best moments for the home side, a nice combination play between Jackichand and Lalruattara on the flanks and Pekuson in the middle promised a lot.

The crosses from the right and left clearly foxed the Bengaluru defence but in the end nothing came off them.

At the other end, Bengaluru captain Chhetri was in the thick of things, his sprints down the middle keeping the Blasters defenders on their toes.

One such run saw him unleash a powerful shot, but Subhasish, who had an impressive day, pushed it away.

The result: Kerala Blasters 1 (Courage Pekuson 90+4) lost to Bengaluru FC 3 (Sunil Chhetri 60-pen, Miku 90+1, 90+3).