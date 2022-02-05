ISL | Bengaluru FC roars back in style

Bengaluru FC (BFC) defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-1 at Bambolim on Saturday to extend its unbeaten run in the Indian Super League (ISL) to eight games.

BFC, with three wins on the trot, moved to third on the points table. BFC is equal on points with Kerala Blasters (23), though the latter is second due to better goal difference. JFC (22 points) dropped to fourth.

Daniel Chima gave JFC the lead in the first minute, before BFC roared back with a goal from Sunil Chhetri and a brace from Cleiton Silva. Chhetri scored his 49th goal, equalling Hyderabad FC’s Bart Ogbeche as the all-time highest goal scorer of the ISL. JFC went ahead when Chima found the net.

Chhetri pulled BFC level, firing home from inside the box. Naorem Roshan then whipped in a superb corner for Silva to nod it in and give BFC a 2-1 lead.

Silva then doubled his tally in injury time.

The results: BFC 3 (Sunil Chhetri 54, Cleiton Silva 62, 90+4) bt JFC 1 (Daniel Chima 1).