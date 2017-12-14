ISL: Bengaluru FC rallies back to down FC Pune City

Adil Khan’s leaping header, one of ISL season four’s delightful finishing acts in the goalmouth, was enough to stun any defence. Bengaluru FC shook off the shock to hit back with two goals, both by dangerman Miku and one from Sunil Chhetri, to snatch an 3-1 win at the Balewadi stadium. FC Pune City was left reeling from the after-effects of twin strikes by the Venezuelan, his sixth goal in five matches.

Chhetri scooped the ball into the net eluding a charge by the goalkeeper Vishal Kaith in injury time, the third by the visitors. Baljit Sahni’s exit after a second booking reduced the home team to 10-men and proved costly in the long run. FCPC hunt for goals paid off in the 30th minute from a surprise effort by the bearded midfielder. Taking advantage of defence racing into position to close down gaps after a counter-attack, Adil slipped ahead unmarked and nodded the ball home forcefully.

The latter celebrated his stunning strike by racing to the sideline and thumping his chest in delight. Miku replied with his own cheeky wave of hands behind ears. Two goal by the BFC striker in the second half came off a typical jabs in close space, appearing at the right time and in right place. BFC gained ground with a move down the left. Edu Garcia spotted his teammate and rolled the ball into a pack of defenders for the striker to connect first and deflect. Kaith , beaten three times on resumption after a gritty first half display, was let down by defence.

FCPC coach Ranko Popovic chose Sahni in the forwardline, taking Marcelino’s place in the starting line-up. Strike partner Emiliano Alfaro got a look at BFC goal after Diego Carlos lifted the ball from the right into the goalmouth. A defensive slip-up saw Alfaro getting a chance, but goalkeeper Ralte raced off his line and dealt with the threat before the Uruguayan closed in.

Kaith under the home team bar anticipated a free-kick attempt by Chhetri with ease, moving into position for a confident collection at the left post. He dashed off the line to close down Chhetri next, this time the latter was shown yellow card for handball. BFC’s fourth win in five matches ensures table top place in the 10-team league. FCPC remain in fourth place with nine points after six matches, third defeat at home.

The results: Bengaluru FC 2 (Miku 64, 78, Sunil Chhetri 90+) bt FC Pune City 1 (Adil Khan 35).