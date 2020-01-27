Football

ISL | Balwant Singh takes ATK to the top

He scored in the last minute of injury-time to help host ATK get past NorthEast United FC 1-0.

Super substitute Balwant Singh scored in the last minute of injury-time to help host ATK get past NorthEast United FC 1-0 in an ISL fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday.

The victory helped ATK regain the top spot, dislodging FC Goa on better goal difference. Both teams were tied at 27 points from 14 matches.

Balwant, a 90th-minute substitute for Edu Garcia, nodded home a corner in the 94th minute.

Arindam Bhattacharya came to ATK’s rescue in the last minute of the first half when he tipped over a header from Martin Chaves. It was Balwant and ATK which had the final say.

The result: ATK 1 (Balwant Singh 90+4) bt NEUFC 0.

