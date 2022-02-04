ISL | ATK Mohun Bagan-Mumbai City FC match drawn

04 February 2022 04:34 IST

Kotal’s own goal cancels out Williams’ ninth-minute strike

ATK Mohun Bagan’s attempt to find a first win against Mumbai City FC went in vain as the latter managed to force a 1-1 draw in an ISL-8 fixture at Fatorda on Thursday.

ATK MB wrested the initiative early in the opening half and forced the Mumbai City defence into errors. The decisive mistake came in the ninth minute from Moroccan defensive midfielder Ahmed Jahouh.

Under pressure from Hugo Boumous, Jahouh allowed ATK MB’s French play-maker to set up David Williams inside the Mumbai box. The Australian forward created space and finished with a rasping grounder to secure the lead.

Advertising

Advertising

Stung by the reverse, Mumbai City began taking the attack into the opponent’s territory. The equaliser came in the 24th minute when ATK MB captain Pritam Kotal committed the gross error of turning a regulation cross from Mumbai City winger Bipin Singh into his own goal.

Kotal seemed to have completely lost sight of his own goal and the position of his goalkeeper, Amrinder Singh, and sent his intended clearance into an open goal.

ATK MB returned with more intensity and created two good openings that could have put it back in the lead. The first, in the 36th minute, came off the upright when Williams produced a diving header on a nicely set free-kick from Liston Colaco.

The second came three minutes later when Mumbai City goalkeeper Mohamad Nawaz left his post to get involved in a tackle with Boumous outside the box. Nawaz ran back to his position in time to stop an attempt from Colaco, who was reached unmarked on the Mumbai goalmouth.

The second half did not produce many chances as both sides appeared to be content with a draw.

The result: Mumbai City FC 1 (Kotal 24-og) drew with ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (Williams 9).

Friday’s match: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC, 7.30 p.m.