ISL | ATK MB-OFC match postponed

Sports Bureau 08 January 2022 22:51 IST
Updated: 08 January 2022 22:51 IST

The ISL fixture featuring ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled at Fatorda on Saturday evening was postponed after a player from the former team tested positive for COVID-19.

“The decision has been taken in consultation with the League’s medical team after an ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for COVID-19. The Indian Super League (ISL) will be looking to reschedule the fixture to a later date,” said a statement from the ISL.

