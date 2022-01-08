ISL | ATK MB-OFC match postponed

08 January 2022 22:51 IST

The ISL fixture featuring ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled at Fatorda on Saturday evening was postponed after a player from the former team tested positive for COVID-19.

“The decision has been taken in consultation with the League’s medical team after an ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for COVID-19. The Indian Super League (ISL) will be looking to reschedule the fixture to a later date,” said a statement from the ISL.

