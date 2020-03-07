ISL | ATK looks to turn things around

KOLKATA

07 March 2020 21:57 IST

Bengaluru will be keen to preserve the first leg’s advantage

Former champion ATK will look at history and hope as it prepares to meet the challenge of the defending champion Bengaluru FC in the second leg of the ISL semifinal at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

Two-goal margin needed

Having lost the first leg by a solitary goal visiting Bengaluru the previous Sunday, ATK needs to win by a clear two-goal margin to secure its third final entry.

Bengaluru FC on the other hand just needs to ensure a clean sheet to make it to the title round for the second successive occasion. This will definitely spice up the contest between two of the most tactically sound teams of the tournament.

ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas does not have to look too far back for inspiration given that ATK’s rival had achieved it last year.

On way to securing its maiden ISL title, Bengaluru FC won the semifinal downing North East United FC 3-0 at home in the second leg, overturning a 1-2 loss it had suffered visiting the latter’s home in Guwahati in the first leg.

“There are instances in the past where the second leg result has determined the outcome. I have confidence in my players and hope they play to their potential,” Habas said.

“They (Bengaluru FC) are a much settled side having been there together for a few seasons.

“Ours has undergone some restructuring this season but still there are certain areas where we have proven our strength.

“We have to focus on what we can do best and get the result on our side,” said the ATK forward David Williams.

Concerns in defence

For Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat there are some concerns in defence, the area where his team thus far has done the best conceding the least number (13) of goals among all sides. Left-Back Nishu Kumar is suspended while the doughty Spaniard at the centre of defence, Albert Serran, remains doubtful with an injury.

“We know we can go there and win the match. Even if we lose 2-1 or 3-2 we will be in the final so we will try to do our best there,” Cuadrat said putting faith on the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Erik Paartalu and Dimas Delgado, three names which have figured prominently in the team’s success so far.