ISL | Aniket gives Jamshedpur FC full points

18 December 2020 22:21 IST

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) experienced the bitter taste of defeat for the first time this Indian Super League season as it lost 1-0 to Jamshedpur FC (JFC) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Friday.

Aniket Jadhav’s 53rd minute strike brought all three points to JFC as it climbed to the fifth spot with 10 points from seven games. NEUFC remains fourth.

NEUFC looked the better side initially and Kwesi Appiah had half-a-chance in the 18th minute when Idrissa Sylla chested down Ashutosh Mehta’s long throw-in.

Appiah did well to take on a couple of defenders and had a crack at goal but his shot whizzed wide.

The Ghanaian had another chance in the 24th minute when he tried to bend a free-kick from the edge of the box, but his strike only went as far as the side-netting.

Eze in action

JFC’s Stephen Eze, the tallest player on the pitch at 6’6, was in the thick of things at both ends and had an opportunity around the 40th minute but his header looped over the crossbar.

Nerijus Valskis, the current joint top scorer, had a subdued opening 45 as he barely received supply and did not manage a single shot.

Owen Coyle’s JFC went ahead eight minutes after the restart through Jadhav. Jackichand Singh played a delightful incisive pass into the box for Jadhav to slot home and claim his career’s second ISL goal.

Jadhav, who briefly trained with Blackburn Rovers, came within inches of a second goal minutes later but his shot — at the end of a 60-yard dash — narrowly missed the top corner.

NEUFC was given a lease of life in the 65th minute when Benjamin Lambot won a penalty. Sylla stepped up to take it but T.P. Rehenesh produced a fantastic save to deny him.

Jackichand nearly doubled his side’s lead, unwittingly, with 10 minutes left on the clock when his attempted cross struck the crossbar. JFC held on to its slender lead to claim its second win of the season.

The result: NEUFC 0 lost to JFC 1 (Aniket Jadhav 53).

Saturday’s match: FC Goa v ChennaiyiN FC, 7.30 p.m.