An incredible achievement by Mumbai City in ISL, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Monday described sister club Mumbai City FC’s feat of topping the Indian Super League (ISL) points table and booking a spot in the AFC Champions League (ACL) as “an incredible achievement”.

On Sunday, Mumbai City defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the final league encounter of the ISL to win the League Winners Shield and book a place in the ACL for the next season.

“Congratulations to everyone. Incredible achievement. Big achievement for City Football Group. Congratulations to everyone, manager Lobera. Very happy,” tweeted Guardiola.

Mumbai City FC, coached by Sergio Lobera, is one of the eight clubs worldwide whose majority stakes are owned by City Football Group (CFG). Manchester City, a top side in the English Premier League, is the flagship club of the CFG.