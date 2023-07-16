ADVERTISEMENT

ISL 2023: Owen Coyle returns as Chennaiyin FC coach

July 16, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The 57-year-old won the ISL League Shield with Jamshedpur FC in 2021-22 with 43 points which was the highest at the time in the history of the tournament.

Sports Bureau

Looking ahead: The Chennaiyin FC coach said it was a wonderful experience last time and wants to try and replicate that. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennaiyin FC announced the eagerly anticipated return of Owen Coyle as its head coach ahead of the 2023-24 season on a multi-year deal on Sunday.

The experienced Scotsman, who has won the Premier League Manager of the Month Award thrice, is quite a popular name in the Indian football circuit and had a successful stint with Chennaiyin last time when he led the club to the final of 2019-20 Hero ISL with eight wins.

“We’re delighted to have Owen back in Chennaiyin colours. Owen is no stranger to India and we’ve all seen what he can do here. He’s the right man to lead our young team forward and we’re glad to have him back home,” Chennaiyin co-owner Vita Dani said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 57-year-old won the ISL League Shield with Jamshedpur FC in 2021-22 with 43 points which was the highest at the time in the history of the tournament.

On his return to the Club, Coyle said, “Really excited to be back at Chennaiyin. It was a wonderful experience the last time. The club has had fantastic success and we want to try and replicate that. It’s going to be tough; we know that but we all love the challenge and that is football. I’m excited to replicate the success the club had previously for our wonderful fans and I look forward to seeing them soon.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US