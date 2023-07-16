HamberMenu
ISL 2023: Owen Coyle returns as Chennaiyin FC coach

July 16, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Sports Bureau
Looking ahead: The Chennaiyin FC coach said it was a wonderful experience last time and wants to try and replicate that. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennaiyin FC announced the eagerly anticipated return of Owen Coyle as its head coach ahead of the 2023-24 season on a multi-year deal on Sunday.

The experienced Scotsman, who has won the Premier League Manager of the Month Award thrice, is quite a popular name in the Indian football circuit and had a successful stint with Chennaiyin last time when he led the club to the final of 2019-20 Hero ISL with eight wins.

“We’re delighted to have Owen back in Chennaiyin colours. Owen is no stranger to India and we’ve all seen what he can do here. He’s the right man to lead our young team forward and we’re glad to have him back home,” Chennaiyin co-owner Vita Dani said.

The 57-year-old won the ISL League Shield with Jamshedpur FC in 2021-22 with 43 points which was the highest at the time in the history of the tournament.

On his return to the Club, Coyle said, “Really excited to be back at Chennaiyin. It was a wonderful experience the last time. The club has had fantastic success and we want to try and replicate that. It’s going to be tough; we know that but we all love the challenge and that is football. I’m excited to replicate the success the club had previously for our wonderful fans and I look forward to seeing them soon.”

