ISL 2021 | Mumbai City FC eases past Jamshedpur FC

09 December 2021 22:51 IST

Takes a four-point lead at the top

Mumbai City FC opened up a four-point lead at the top of the ISL table with a 4-2 win over Jamshedpur FC in Fatorda on Thursday.

The victory, MCFC’s third on the trot, saw it move to 12 points while Jamshedpur remained second with eight.

Cracking start

The defending champion got off to a cracking start as Cassio Gabriel scored his first ISL goal in the third minute. It was a goal that came from a classic training ground routine as Ahmed Jahouh played short a corner quickly to Cassinho at the edge of the box.

Advertising

Advertising

The Brazilian made room for himself and unleashed a right-footed drive from 30 meters that sneaked past Jamshedpur ’keeper T.P. Rehenesh.

Cassio turned provider in the 17th minute with a relentless burst of pace. He chased down Eli Sabia into his box and then dispossessed his countryman before squaring it for Bipin Singh to tap the ball into an empty net.

Igor Angulo joined the party seven minutes later as he produced a classy finish. It was another goal that came from MCFC’s high press as Raynier Fernandes won the ball in midfield and played it to Cassio. The Brazilian crafted a finely weighted pass for Angulo, who worked the ball onto his favoured left foot and curled it past Rehenesh.

Jamshedpur had a few chances in the opening period but struggled to convert.

The second half, though, was a different story. Komal Thatal picked up Greg Stewart’s pass and scored in the 48th minute to reduced the margin for the Red Miners.

Sabia further reduced the deficit in the 55th minute when he netted the third goal of his ISL career.

Neither of those two strikes mattered, though, as substitute Ygor Catatau scored from an acute angle to make it 4-2 in the 70th minute.

The result: Mumbai City FC 4 (Gabriel 3, Bipin 17, Angulo 24, Catatu 70) bt Jamshedpur FC 2 (Komal 48, Sabia 55).

Today’s match: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, 7.30 p.m.