ISL 2021 | HFC too good for NEUFC

Ashish Rai was in the thick of things for HFC. Photo: Special Arrangement

14 December 2021 04:42 IST

Slams five goals past the hapless North-East side

NorthEast United FC put up a fight for a while, but could not stop a rampaging Hyderabad FC from notching up a 5-1 win at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

The third win from five games took Hyderabad to the second spot behind Mumbai City. It has 10 points, two less than the leader. NEUFC remains on four points and is placed second from bottom.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored two of the goals to take his tally for the season to five. Chinglensana Singh, Aniket Jadhav and Javier Siverio netted the other goals, while Laldanmawia Ralte was NEUFC’s scorer.

Hyderabad looked keen to attack right from the beginning. NorthEast, on the other hand, was struggling and giving away too many free-kicks.

The first goal came from one of those free-kicks, taken by Edu Garcia, with Chinglensana slotting home the rebound off the post. Fifteen minutes later, Ogbeche doubled the lead. He received a superb long ball from the impressive Ashish Rai and calmly slotted home into the far post.

NorthEast, however, came right back into the match with just two minutes left in the first half. In the goalmouth melee following a long-throw in from Tondonba Singh, Laldanmawia managed to find the target.

After the interval, NorthEast came out stronger and pressed hard for the equaliser. But before long, Hyderabad was back in control.

Ogbeche made it 3-1 with a superb strike from well outside the box. Hyderabad wasn’t done yet, as substitutes Aniket and Siverio scored in injury time to make it a night to forget for NorthEast.

The result: Hyderabad FC 5 (Chinglensana Singh 12, Bartholomew Ogbeche 27 & 78, Aniket Jadhav 90, Javier Siverio 90+3) bt NorthEast United FC 1 (Laldanmawia Ralte 43).

Today’s match: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC, 7.30 p.m.