ISL 2021 | Goa succumbs to Colaco’s magic

Key performer: ATKMB’s Colaco in action against FC Goa.

29 December 2021 22:56 IST

Victory takes ATK Mohun Bagan up to third in the standings

Twenty-three minutes into the ISL match at Fatorda’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday, Liston Colaco produced a moment of magic. The kind of magic you wouldn’t see every night from an Indian striker.

The wonder strike by the 23-year-old and another goal — which paled in comparison but was decent enough — from Roy Krishna gave ATK Mohun Bagan a 2-1 win over FC Goa, for which Jorge Ortiz’s goal came a bit too late.

The victory took the Kolkatans into third spot. From eight games, they have 14 points, just two behind leader and reigning champion Mumbai City. Hyderabad is on 15, while Goa is eighth with eight points.

Advertising

Advertising

Goa coach Derrick Pereira may not be too pleased with his boys’ show in this match, but for the man Periera replaced a few days ago, this was an important game. Juan Ferrando had left Goa for Kolkata. And this is turning out to be a good move for the Spaniard; his new team has won both games under his charge.

The game’s complexion changed with that Colaco’s brilliant goal. From some 30m off the post, he bent it like Beckham. After beating defender Seriton Fernandes, he got the ball to swerve and dip, above the head of the Goa custodian Dheeraj Singh.

After the break, an unmarked Krishna drove Bagan ahead 2-0. Towards the end, goalkeeper Amrinder Singh’s fumble off what was a straightforward strike from Ortiz gave Goa some hope, but this game was going to be remembered for Colaco’s marvellous goal.

The result: ATK Mohun Bagan 2 (Liston Colaco 23, Roy Krishna 56) bt FC Goa 1 (Jorge Ortiz 81).