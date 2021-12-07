ISL 2021 | FC Goa edges SCEB in seven-goal thriller

07 December 2021 23:21 IST

FC Goa registered its maiden win in ISL Season 8, defeating SC East Bengal 4-3 in a match of fluctuating fortunes.

Goa had the better of the exchanges initially and found the lead in the 14th minute off a rasping pile-driver from Alberto Noguera. It could have doubled the lead in the 17th, but Jorge Ortiz sent his shot wide with just an open goal staring at him.

East Bengal clawed back into the contest through Antonio Perosevic, whose left-footed strike found the target in the 26th minute. The Croatian’s free kick had rebounded to him off the Goan wall and he made no mistake the second time.

East Bengal goalkeeper Suvam Sen pulled off a good save off Devendra Murgaonkar’s attempt in the 28th minute. However, with his colleague Sourav Das committing a rash foul inside the box, Goa was awarded a penalty in the 32nd minute. Ortiz made amends, scoring from the spot to make it 2-1.

Goa’s joy was shortlived as East Bengal midfielder Amir Dervisevic curled a free-kick from the edge of the box to outsmart custodian Dheeraj Singh in the 37th minute.

Goa continued to press and went ahead again in the 44th minute when Perosevic miscued a clearance into his own goal.

In the second session, Perosevic made it 3-3 off a fine counter-attack. But Goa had the last laugh when Noguera rounded off the scoring with a 79th-minute strike.

The result: East Bengal 3 (Perosevic 26, 59, Dervisevic 37) lost to FC Goa 4 (Noguera 14, 79, Oritz 32-pen, Perosevic 44-og)

Today’s match: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, 7.30 p.m..