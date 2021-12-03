ISL 2021| CFC, SCEB fail to score

CFC pressed high right from the start and decided to take the attack to the opposition.

Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal played out a goalless draw in an ISL match at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday.

CFC would be disappointed to have missed out on three points. having been the dominant side and creating more than a handful of chances.

Improved show

East Bengal, on the other hand, produced an improved performance on the defensive front. The Kolkata giant’s first clean sheet of the season ended its two-match losing streak.

Unlike in the first two matches, CFC pressed high right from the start and decided to take the attack to the opposition.

The first chance of the evening came as early as the ninth minute when Mirlan Murzaev found himself in a good position near the edge of the post but his shot was saved by East Bengal ’keeper Suvam Sen.

The East Bengal custodian played a crucial role a few minutes later, sticking his hand out at the right time to stop a shot from Lallianzuala Chhangte.

CFC’s best opportunity of the opening period came in the 40th minute when Regan Singh’s cross found Rahim Ali on the right.

The Indian striker did well to get a shot on target but Suvam intercepted the shot with an outstretched leg.

Same story

The second half witnessed a similar story: CFC producing promising runs and the moves fizzling out in the final third.

Against the run of play, East Bengal had a golden chance when Amir Dervisevic sent in a perfect free-kick but Raju Gaikwad missed a simple header that went straight into the ground and bounced over the bar.

The result: Chennaiyin FC 0 drew with SC East Bengal 0.

Saturday’s matches: NEUFC vs FC Goa (7.30 p.m.); BFC vs MCFC (9.30 p.m.).