ISL 2021 | Blasters miss chances aplenty

25 November 2021 22:57 IST

Play out a goalless draw with NorthEast United

Kerala Blasters messed up a wonderful chance to grab its first win of the Indian Super League and had to be content with a goalless draw against NorthEast United at the Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, on Thursday night.

The Blasters’ Argentinian forward Pereyra Diaz and midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad muffed lovely chances but the goalless draw, the first in ISL’s eighth edition, brought the two teams their first points this season.

The two side had suffered bitter 2-4 losses in their opening round and appeared to be a bit cautious in the opening half.

The first half was slow, there were many mispasses too and both teams struggled to keep possession.

Luna stands out

Blasters’ midfielder Adrian Luna was one man who stood out, winning the ball frequently and coming up with nice runs and passes, but he did not get much support from the others.

Blasters’ first good opportunity came in the 36th minute with Diaz finding a way into a near-empty box from the left.

He danced past a defender and appeared to be at the right place, but delayed his attempt a bit and shot wide. Five minutes into the second half Vincy Baretto, who was making his debut, came up with a brilliant run on the right and sent a promising cross into the box but Samad, who ran and received it, sent it wide under pressure.

Brilliant save

Towards the end, NorthEast goalkeeper Subhasish Roy came up with a brilliant save to deny Spaniard Alvaro Vazquez, whose arrival towards the 70th minute appeared to give new life to the Blasters attack.

Much was expected from NorthEast forward Deshorn Brown but he appeared to have an off day.

The result:

NorthEast United FC 0 drew with Kerala Blasters 0

Today’s match: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, 7.30 p.m.