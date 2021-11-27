ISL 2021 | ATK MB toys with SC EB

Scores thrice in the first 23 minutes to seal Kolkata derby

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATK MB) proved too strong for a listless SC East Bengal (SCEB) as it stormed to a commanding 3-0 victory in their Indian Super League (2021-22) Kolkata derby at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Saturday.

SCEB’s defence fell apart in the 12th minute when Roy Krishna scored a stunning goal. After receiving Pritam Kotal’s delightful cross from the right, Krishna caressed the ball past the ’keeper.

Things got worse for SCEB as Manvir Singh netted the second two minutes later.

Manvir latched on to a fine pass from Joni Kauko and rifled a shot that beat Arindam Bhattacharya at the near post.

Bad to worse

Arindam’s evening turned more miserable in the 23rd minute when he messed up a regulation save and Liston Colaco slotted the ball into an empty net to triple ATK MB’s lead. The East Bengal custodian, who injured his knee while conceding the third goal, was soon replaced by Suvam Sen.

SCEB had little to do but chase shadows for the remainder of the game as ATK MB showed no signs of relenting.

The second half looked more like a training session for the Mariners. They toyed with the SCEB defence and looked to widen their lead. Kauko, ATK MB’s Finnish midfielder, had a couple of good opportunities but couldn’t convert them.

Antonio Habas’ men rounded off a comfortable victory to extend their unbeaten run against SCEB in the ISL to three. The Red and Gold brigade continues to wait for its first win under coach Manolo Diaz.

