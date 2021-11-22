ISL 2021 | Angulo on the double as Mumbai trounces Goa

Angulo, who was deemed surplus to Goa towards the end of last season, returned to haunt his former employer with a quickfire brace to assert Mumbai’s dominance against a shaky Goan defence.

22 November 2021 23:42 IST

His brace gives the team a 3-0 win

An Igor Angulo-inspired Mumbai City FC began its Indian Super League (ISL) title defence with a dominant 3-0 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Monday. Angulo, who was deemed surplus to Goa towards the end of last season, returned to haunt his former employer with a quickfire brace to assert Mumbai’s dominance against a shaky Goan defence. ISL newcomer Ygor Catatu added a late goal to give new Mumbai head coach Des Buckingham a perfect start. Inexperienced Riddled with injuries, Goa head coach Juan Ferrando named an inexperienced starting XI. To put things in perspective, Goa’s starting back-five had a combined ISL experience of 47 appearances to Mumbai’s 246 before Monday’s game. Advertising Advertising While an early penalty shout was turned down, there was no reprieve the second time around when Ivan Gonzalez brought down Cassio Gabriel inside the box. From the spot, Angulo slotted past Dheeraj Singh to put Mumbai ahead in the 33rd minute. Three minutes later, the Spaniard set himself up with a touch off a Raynier Fernandes pass before a toe-poked finish from the edge of the box caught Dheeraj unawares. Mumbai City capped off a memorable night with a third in the 76th minute when Catatu headed home an Ahmed Jahouh free-kick. The result: Mumbai City FC 3 (Angulo 33-pen & 36, Catatu 76) bt FC Goa 0. Tuesday’s match: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, 7.30 p.m.