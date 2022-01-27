ISL 2021-22 | Udanta’s brace helps BFC ease past CFC

Delightful day: Udanta made his presence felt with a match-winning effort.

The 3-0 win takes the Bengaluru side to the sixth spot

Bengaluru FC rode on Udanta Singh’s brace to whip Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

CFC, which could have gone to the top of the points table with a win, sits in the fifth spot with 18 points. BFC (17 points) moved up to sixth.

Iman Basafa scored the first goal for BFC, which replaced first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with Lara Sharma.

Iranian Basafa converted from the penalty spot — a result of Sunil Chhetri being brought down in the box in the 12th minute — to give BFC the early 1-0 lead.

Just before half-time, Bengaluru doubled its advantage. Chhetri moved past his markers before serving the ball on a platter to Udanta, who made no mistake with the finish.

After the restart, Udanta rounded CFC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder to score his second goal.

CFC tried to put inexperienced BFC custodian Lara under pressure, but he was up to the task and kept a clean sheet.

The result:

Bengaluru FC 3 (Basafa 12, Udanta 42 & 52) bt Chennaiyin FC 0.