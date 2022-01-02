ISL 2021-22 | Plucky Goa rallies to share honours with Blasters

From 0-2 down, the Goans fight back to draw 2-2

It continues to rain goals at the ISL. And quality ones at that.

The match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa at Vasco’s Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday produced four goals, at least two of which were remarkable. Though the 2-2 draw took Blasters to the third spot with 14 points from nine matches, it must be ruing its missed chances. Goa remained ninth with nine points in nine games.

All the goals came in the first period in the space of 18 minutes. After Jeakson Singh and Adrian Luna struck for Blasters, Jorge Ortiz and Edu Bedia scored for Goa.

The goalfest began in the 10th minute when Jeakson leapt high to head home a corner kick from Luna. Just 10 minutes later, Luna produced an even better effort. After being set up by Alvaro Vazquez, the Uruguayan, from 30 yards out, smashed the ball into the top corner of the net, beating Goa custodian Dheeraj Singh. It should undoubtedly count among the goals of the season.

Goa came right back into the match through a fine goal from Ortiz who, after receiving a superb ball from Saviour Gama, got the ball past a diving Prabhsukhan Gill.

With seven minutes remaining for the half-time whistle, the Goans equalised in stunning fashion as Bedia's corner-kick rocketed straight into the net, stunning Gill under the bar.

The second half failed to produce any of that drama.

The result: Kerala Blasters 2 (Jeakson Singh 10, Adrian Luna 20) drew with FC Goa 2 (Jorge Ortiz 24, Edu Bedia 38).

Today’s match: Mumbai City vs Odisha, 7.30 p.m.