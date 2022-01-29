ISL 2021-22 | Chukwu stars for Jamshedpur

The 1-0 win helps the team climb to the second spot

Daniel Chima Chukwu rewarded Jamshedpur FC for signing him in the January transfer window from SC East Bengal as he scored the match-winner against FC Goa in the Indian Super League at Bambolim on Friday.

Chukwu appeared to be off-side when he got a long pass from the right from Laldinliana Renthlei in the 49th minute. The Nigerian raced into the box with a defender hot on his heels and produced a sliding shot that kissed goalkeeper Naveen Kumar’s fingers before rolling in.

The 1-0 victory, Jamshedpur’s sixth from 12 games, helped the side jump over Kerala Blasters and occupy the second spot in the 11-team league with 22 points while Goa stayed at the ninth position with 14 points from 14 matches.

It was a day when Goa dominated the match and created plenty of chances, but the team was very unlucky. Thrice the Goans hit the crossbar leaving players like Airem Cabrera and Edu Bedia holding their heads in disappointment.

One expected Jamshedpur, which was playing after a two-week break forced by COVID-19 issues, to be a bit rusty but its defence and goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh stayed strong and confident.

Rehenesh pulled off some smart saves, midway through the first half and in the next, and walked away with the ‘Hero of the match’ award.

The result: Jamshedpur FC 1 (Chukwu 49) bt FC Goa 0.

Saturday’s match: ATK MB vs SC East Bengal, 7.30 p.m.