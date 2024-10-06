ISL 11: Mohun Bagan SG returns to form with 3-0 drubbing of Mohammedan Sporting

Mohun Bagan Super Giant returned to winning form by dominating its city rival Mohammedan Sporting Club 3-0 in a match-week four fixture of ISL-11 at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. Jamie Maclaren, Subhasish Bose and Greg Stewart found the net once each for Mohun Bagan SG, which found all three goals in the opening session to win the first ISL meeting with Mohammedan Sporting rather easily.

Mohun Bagan seemed to have got the wake-up call in its previous defeat against Bengaluru FC and went for the kill right from the start. Mohun Bagan made its offensive intent clear as it gave start to its most accomplished forward, Jamie Maclaren. The Australian striker, who was returning from an injury sustained in the pre-season training, justified the faith of his coach Jose Molina as he nodded home the lead in the eighth minute after Stewart had set him up by back-heading a corner.

Mohun Bagan maintained the rhythm and mounted regular attacks through the wings with Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco operating with authority on the flanks. And before Mohammedan Sporting could plot a comeback Mohun Bagan doubled the lead in the 31st minute. It happened through another Stweart assist that was nodded home by its captain Subhasish Bose. Stewart went from the role of a provider to that of a striker when he fetched the third Mohun Bagan goal in the 36th minute off a fine solo effort.

Mohammedan Sporting failed to muster much by way of attacks after the break while Mohun Bagan produced an essay of misses to see the first-half scoreline prevailing till the end.

The result:

Mohun Bagan SG 3 (Jamie Maclaren 8, Subhasish Bose 31, Greg Stewart 36).

