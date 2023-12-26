ISL-10 | Struggling Mohun Bagan meets a thriving Kerala Blasters

December 26, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOLKATA

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be eager to stem the tide after suffering successive losses when it meets Kerala Blasters in an ISL-10 fixture at home in the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

With injuries and suspensions keeping a good number of its first-choice players off the list of availability, Mohun Bagan has found its fortunes deserting in the last few rounds. After making a bright start to the tournament where it won five straight matches, MBSG saw its strength depleting just when the time came to meet strong opponents like Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, both of whom handed out a defeat to the Kolkata outfit.

Juan Ferrando’s men will be hoping to find adequate quality in the bench to string together a side that can take on the might of Kerala Blasters, which is arriving after convincingly outplaying Mumbai City FC at home.

The Blasters are currently placed second in the league standings with 23 points from 11 matches and will be looking for more points before the League goes in for a prolonged break owing to the Indian National team’s Asian Cup engagements.

Mohun Bagan is stranded at 19 points, which it earned in the first seven unbeaten matches before suffering successive setbacks.

