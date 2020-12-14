ISL | 10-man JFC holds MCFC

Lobera’s side, however, remained on top

Two goals from foreigners, two assists from Indians and one point for each team — that’s how Mumbai City FC’s (MCFC) 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC (JFC) played out in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday.

The result saw the unbeaten MCFC remain on top of the table with 13 points from six games, while JFC moved to sixth with seven points.

JFC’s ace striker Nerijus Valsksis gave his side a dream start, breaking the deadlock in the ninth minute. Bartholomew Ogbeche played a poor backpass that was intercepted by Jackichand Singh. The pacy winger raced into the box before laying it for Valskis, who netted his sixth goal of the season with a powerful low finish. Ogbeche, however, made amends by scoring the equaliser six minutes later. The Nigerian striker side-footed Bipin Singh’s pass to restore parity.

MCFC saw more of the ball, with nearly 70% possession around the 20th-minute mark, but was unable to settle down owing to JFC’s relentless high press. Things seemed to be working as per plan for Owen Coyle’s side until disaster struck in the 28th minute when Aitor Monroy was sent off for a second yellow card.

The momentum almost immediately shifted in MCFC’s favour as Ogbeche had a chance to put his side ahead seconds after, but failed to find the target. Sergio Lobera’s men had another wonderful chance to take the lead at the hour-mark, but Rowllin Borges, shockingly, missed an open goal from three yards out.

Bipin, the best Indian player on view, was a menace down the left and created multiple chances for Ogbeche and co., but the MCFC forwards were found wanting.

JFC’s defensive duo of Peter Hartley and Stephen Eze did exceptionally well to contain the lethal MCFC attack and earn their side a crucial point despite being a man down for most part.

The result:

Mumbai City FC 1 (Ogbeche 15) drew with Jamshedpur FC 1 (Valskis 9).

Tuesday’s match: Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, 7.30 p.m.