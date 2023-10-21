HamberMenu
ISL- 10 | Kerala Blasters looks to get back to winning ways 

The massive crowd in Kochi has often inspired Blasters and their first two wins, before the recent loss against Mumbai City FC

October 21, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST -  KOCHI 

Stan Rayan
Bracing up: Blasters players go through the drill at a practice session.

| Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Back home after an away loss to Mumbai City, Kerala Blasters will look to get back to winning ways as it takes on NorthEast United in the ISL at the Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

The massive crowd in Kochi has often inspired Blasters and their first two wins, before the recent loss, came in this city.

“It’s a new game with the supporters behind us. With the crowd behind us, we have to go for the three points,” said Frank Dauwen, Blasters’ assistant coach.

But he also made it clear that the NEU is a much-improved side from the one that finished at the bottom last season.

“I saw the last three games, they played good games. They have good wingers and good foreign players in each line. They have a good striker (Nestor Albiach),” said Dauwen.

“Their midfielders are not bad. They showed that against Mumbai by launching good attacks with good wingers.

“I think the team is much better than last year. We know that and we must be ready for that.”

Meanwhile, NEU head coach Juan Pedro Benali felt the game would be a tough one.

“We know Blasters are a big team. A team that plays good football, they deserved better in the last game against Mumbai. Even if they have some players injured, others will come in and it will still be strong.

“It will be a tough game, a beautiful game, with nice crowd support... it will be a nice evening of football.”

