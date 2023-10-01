ISL-10 | Luna is Kerala Blasters’ saviour again

October 01, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Kochi

It’s tough to read Adrian Luna. His quick reflexes and lightning moves often leave rival defences in a tizzy. Luna, the Kerala Blasters Mr. Dependable, who has often pulled the team out of tight situations, came good again on Sunday night as the Kochi outfit defeated Jamshedpur FC by a lone goal in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium here.

The wily midfielder, who had scored in the Blasters’ ISL opener against Bengaluru FC, found the target in the 74th minute which gave the team three points for a total of six from two matches. Jamshedpur, which had a goalless draw with East Bengal in its season-opener, remains on one point after the loss.

The goal-move started from the right with Japanese winger Daisuke Sakai sending a long ball to the centre of the box. Following this, Luna and Dimitrios Diamantakos had a nice one-two which opened up the Jamshedpur defence and the former quickly put the ball home.

Once again it was a full house here. But despite dominating the proceedings in the opening session, the Blasters could not convert it into goals. Muhammed Aimen, who came through the Blasters reserve ranks, worked his way up nicely through the left and sent a few passes into the box. And Luna came close to scoring twice but shot over.

The Blasters goalkeeper Sachin Suresh did a good job. The home side appeared to be in danger near the hour mark when Daniel Chima attempted to score off a free-kick after dodging a defender, but Sachin stayed steady.

Jeremy Philippe, the Jamshedpur midfielder, made one last attempt in the injury time but once again Sachin was up to the task and the fans heaved a sigh of relief.

The result: Kerala Blasters 1 (Adrian Luna 74) bt Jamshedpur FC 0.