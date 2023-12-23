ADVERTISEMENT

ISL-10 | FC Goa runs rampant, slots home four past hapless Mohun Bagan

December 23, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma

Early breakthrough: Noah, right, scores from the spot to put FC Goa in front in the 10th minute. | Photo Credit: PTI

FC Goa produced a fine display of attacking football to outclass defending champion Mohun Bagan SG 4-1 in an ISL-10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. The masterly performance saw Goa consolidate its position at the top of the table with 23 points from nine matches.

Bagan suffered its second successive loss to remain on 19 points from nine outings.

Goa took control of the proceedings quite early and found the breakthrough in the 10th minute as winger Noah Sadaoui netted a penalty. With suspensions and injuries taking away more quite a few of its regulars, Bagan couldn’t contain the visitors.

Goa doubled the lead in the 42nd minute when Victor Rodriguez played a 1-2 with Carl McHugh inside the Bagan box, creating the opportunity and finding the target too.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bagan’s defence faltered again, this time in added minutes, allowing Noah the space inside the box. The American made no mistake, scoring with an angular shot.

Down 0-3, the Kolkata giant tried desperately to make a comeback. Its effort bore fruit as it pulled one back before the breather through Dimitri Petratos’ free-kick.

In the second half, Bagan struggled again while Goa added another goal.

Substitute Carlos Martinez found the target from the spot to cap a memorable night for Goa.

The result: Mohun Bagan 1 (Petratos 45+7) lost to FC Goa 4 (Sadaoui 10-pen & 45+3, Rodriguez 42, Martinez 90+1-pen).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US