ISL-10 | FC Goa runs rampant, slots home four past hapless Mohun Bagan

December 23, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Early breakthrough: Noah, right, scores from the spot to put FC Goa in front in the 10th minute.

FC Goa produced a fine display of attacking football to outclass defending champion Mohun Bagan SG 4-1 in an ISL-10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. The masterly performance saw Goa consolidate its position at the top of the table with 23 points from nine matches.

Bagan suffered its second successive loss to remain on 19 points from nine outings.

Goa took control of the proceedings quite early and found the breakthrough in the 10th minute as winger Noah Sadaoui netted a penalty. With suspensions and injuries taking away more quite a few of its regulars, Bagan couldn’t contain the visitors.

Goa doubled the lead in the 42nd minute when Victor Rodriguez played a 1-2 with Carl McHugh inside the Bagan box, creating the opportunity and finding the target too.

Bagan’s defence faltered again, this time in added minutes, allowing Noah the space inside the box. The American made no mistake, scoring with an angular shot.

Down 0-3, the Kolkata giant tried desperately to make a comeback. Its effort bore fruit as it pulled one back before the breather through Dimitri Petratos’ free-kick.

In the second half, Bagan struggled again while Goa added another goal.

Substitute Carlos Martinez found the target from the spot to cap a memorable night for Goa.

The result: Mohun Bagan 1 (Petratos 45+7) lost to FC Goa 4 (Sadaoui 10-pen & 45+3, Rodriguez 42, Martinez 90+1-pen).

