ADVERTISEMENT

ISL-10: East Bengal hopes to pick up points against Bengaluru FC

April 07, 2024 03:53 am | Updated 03:54 am IST - KOLKATA

Bengaluru FC is currently ranked seventh in the league standings with 22 points from 20 outings while East Bengal is at a rung below with 21 points from 20 matches

Amitabha Das Sharma

Francisco Javier Hernandez Gonzalez (10), shoots over head to scoring the goal, during the ISL football match between Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on October 04, 2023. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

East Bengal will seek to extend its new found form when it hosts a struggling Bengaluru FC in a matchweek-21 fixture of the ISL-10, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday. The clash assumes importance on the count that both the teams will be wishing to collect the maximum points to brighten their play-off prospects. Bengaluru FC is currently ranked seventh in the league standings with 22 points from 20 outings while East Bengal is at a rung below with 21 points from 20 matches.

With five teams having already ensured their qualification to the play-offs, both Bengaluru and East Bengal are fighting for the sixth spot where Chennaiyin FC is currently positioned with 24 points. East Bengal has reasons to be confident ahead of its home fixture after having downed a strong Kerala Blasters at the latter’s home in its previous outing. East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat spoke about this “opportunity” emerging after the latest win and hoped that his team will put in the best of efforts to capitalize on it. “This season we are fighting for a play-off spot. There are not many matches left but I am optimistic about the next two matches and hope that the boys remain focused and get the points from the difficult game,” Cuadrat said.

“The mood is positive and we’re training in very good conditions. It is like a playoff game. If we win, we keep going and if we lose, the probability is much less for us to qualify,” said the Bengaluru FC coach Gerard Zaragoza.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

soccer / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US