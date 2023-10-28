HamberMenu
ISL-10 | Owen Coyle’s Chennaiyin aiming to trump newcomer Punjab at home

October 28, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aneesh Dey
All ears: Chennaiyin FC will be looking to cash in on the inexperience of Punjab in the ISL.

All ears: Chennaiyin FC will be looking to cash in on the inexperience of Punjab in the ISL.

After clinching its first win of the 10th season of the Indian Super League against Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC will aim to build momentum in a home clash against Punjab FC at the Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

Owen Coyle’s men lost its opening three matches, conceding eight goals. However, in CFC’s last match, where it won 1-0 against Conor Nestor’s side, the Marina Machans looked compact at the back keeping their first clean sheet of the season.

“A clean sheet always gets you a better chance to win. But we should respect the opposition... especially their attacking players,” Coyle said.

Coyle believes this is the perfect time to push forward, pointing out that his team must become more clinical in front of goal.

For newcomer Punjab, the transition from the I-League to ISL hasn’t been seamless, with the team still looking for its first victory.

Head coach Staikos Vergetis admitted it would be a tricky match against Chennaiyin.

Asked if CFC’s defensive frailties could be exploited, Vergetis said, “What’s happened in the past, that does not exist. I am sure they have seen their weaknesses and corrected them. We will need to take advantage of their mistakes, and tomorrow, we will see if we can [or not].”

