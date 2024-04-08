ADVERTISEMENT

ISL-10 | Chennaiyin eyes full points to boost its playoff chances

April 08, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Chennai

A win for either side in this clash would propel it into the top six before the final round of play.

Neeladri Bhattacharjee

Chennaiyin FC players during ISL match. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Chennaiyin FC will hope to bolster its hopes of qualifying for the playoffs when it takes on NorthEast United FC in a do-or-die clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 10 here on Tuesday.

CFC looks to be peaking at the right time, with its goalkeeper Debjit Majumder pulling off 11 saves against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the most by a custodian in a single match in the league’s history, and Jordan Murray sniffing goals at the right time.

It will, however, be without its defender Bikash Yumnam, who is suspended.

NEUFC, on the other hand, has been inconsistent in 2024, drawing twice and losing and winning three games each. It also has a forgettable away record this season, winning just once in 10 outings (a 2-0 win against FC Goa).

Chennaiyin had made it to the 2019-20 final after finishing bottom in the season before. NorthEast United will look to take a leaf out of that book — it finished last in the 2022-23 season — against the Marina Machans this time around.

