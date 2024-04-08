GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISL-10 | Chennaiyin eyes full points to boost its playoff chances

A win for either side in this clash would propel it into the top six before the final round of play.

April 08, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Chennai

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Chennaiyin FC players during ISL match.

Chennaiyin FC players during ISL match. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Chennaiyin FC will hope to bolster its hopes of qualifying for the playoffs when it takes on NorthEast United FC in a do-or-die clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 10 here on Tuesday.

A win for either side in this clash would propel it into the top six before the final round of play.

CFC looks to be peaking at the right time, with its goalkeeper Debjit Majumder pulling off 11 saves against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the most by a custodian in a single match in the league’s history, and Jordan Murray sniffing goals at the right time.

It will, however, be without its defender Bikash Yumnam, who is suspended.

NEUFC, on the other hand, has been inconsistent in 2024, drawing twice and losing and winning three games each. It also has a forgettable away record this season, winning just once in 10 outings (a 2-0 win against FC Goa).

Chennaiyin had made it to the 2019-20 final after finishing bottom in the season before. NorthEast United will look to take a leaf out of that book — it finished last in the 2022-23 season — against the Marina Machans this time around.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.